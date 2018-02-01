Saturday February 03, 2018
'Do you know what a feminist is?': Meet dads who are talking to their sons about harassment
more stories from this episode
- 'Would I be taken away from you?': Answering my 7-year-old's questions about slavery
- 'Do you know what a feminist is?': Meet dads who are talking to their sons about harassment
- POV | Why I'm talking to my three-year-old about sexual abuse
- My Mom lived through the Biafran war. We didn't talk about it until now.
- Full Episode
The first male role models that many boys have is their father.
And after seeing the #MeToo hashtag, many dads took to Facebook to share how they planned to raise their kids — especially sons — to be part of the solution to harassment and violence against women.
Now or Never reached out to a few of these men and asked them to record their conversations. You can hear those conversations by clicking 'listen' above.
John Chew posted that he wanted to "raise two sons to know better," and he recorded a conversation with his 13-year-old son, Jamie. He began by asking whether Jamie had ever heard other young men make comments about women.
John: Oh, yeah, definitely bragged about it. I don't want to get into details, but he bragged about stuff that he did with girls.
Jamie: So what would you do when your friend was a little bit inappropriate, or in his case very inappropriate, with the things he was saying about girls?
John: I think he wanted attention, or he wanted some sort of reaction from me. So I would try to not have that big of a reaction. But I'd say something like: "That's not cool, don't talk about that, I don't need to know that," and that would actually work fairly well, and he would stop talking about it.
Graydon James said he wanted to "raise my son to be a proud feminist, and actively deconstruct the cultural garbage that comes at him constantly."
"Critique my beliefs and behaviours," he continued, "in order to actively support the female-identifying people in my life."
James' son Simon Morey is only 6, but that doesn't mean he can't see inequality.
Graydon: Do you know what a feminist is?
Simon: No.
Graydon: At the base of it, feminism is about making sure that everyone is equal regardless of their gender or any other considerations, really.
Simon: Yeah, get out of here gender people!
Graydon: What do you mean "get out of here gender people"? Do you mean get out of here people who have gender?
Simon: No, get out of here people who don't think it should be equal.
Graydon: Why do you think that's bad?
Simon: Because it's not treating people fairly. It's not being fair.
Graydon: Do you think that things are fair, in general, on the earth?
Simon: No, they're not fair yet. Some day they might get there.
Interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity. To hear the full conversations, click the 'listen' button above.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.
More From CBC Radio
-
Now or Never
Caribou meat and comedy: Inside Iqaluit's underground all-women comedy night
-
Tapestry
Meet the woman who got married without buying anything new
-
The Current
Due process is for the courts, not for #MeToo, argues lawyer
-
q
Music critic Jon Savage on why the year 1966 marked a key cultural turning point