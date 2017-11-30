Saturday December 02, 2017
Living with obsessive compulsive disorder
This episode originally aired in June, 2017
It's Now or Never like you've never heard it before. Host Trevor Dineen reveals that he's been living with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) since he was 21 years old. It's a debilitating mental illness that almost took his life. Today, for the first time ever, he'll talk publicly about his fight to overcome it. Find out what it's like to live with OCD and what people from all walks of life — from 14-year-old teenagers to former NHL players — are doing to manage it.
stories from this episode
More From CBC Radio
-
q
Shania Twain fights through the fear to deliver her first album in 15 years
-
Tapestry
Meditation is a necessity, not a luxury: Christian monk
-
COMEDY
Saskatchewan 'Melting Man' festival is Canada's answer to Burning Man
-
The Current
Why are so many inmates dying in this Ontario jail? Fifth Estate investigates