Living with obsessive compulsive disorder

This episode originally aired in June, 2017

It's Now or Never like you've never heard it before. Host Trevor Dineen reveals that he's been living with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) since he was 21 years old. It's a debilitating mental illness that almost took his life. Today, for the first time ever, he'll talk publicly about his fight to overcome it. Find out what it's like to live with OCD and what people from all walks of life — from 14-year-old teenagers to former NHL players — are doing to manage it.