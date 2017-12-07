Saturday December 09, 2017
WATCH | Chris Jericho gives you pep talks for every occasion
more stories from this episode
- A shy Regina librarian gets a pep talk from the women of Baroness von Sketch Show
- WATCH | Reconnecting with Chris Jericho, who gave me a pep talk 16 years ago
- 'She needs a pep talk!': A husband hopes to boost his wife's morale before she retires
- 5 questions to get yourself out of a rut, from boxing coach Savoy Howe
- WATCH | Chris Jericho gives you pep talks for every occasion
- Full Episode
Wrestling superstar Chris Jericho has done it all.
He's a six-time WWE champion, the author of four books, a podcast host, the lead singer of the band Fozzy, and the star of the CBC show But I'm Chris Jericho!. And that's just a few of the highlights from his resumé.
"If I really believe in it, I'll give it a thousand percent," says Jericho. "People are afraid of failing, but to me real failure is not attempting, not trying."
Don't you wish you could be as motivated as Chris Jericho? Well, now you can — with a series of pep talks for all occasions! In honour of our "Pep Talks" live show, we asked Jericho to give us some rousing words of encouragement. (Although one seems very specific to Now or Never host Ify Chiwetelu).
Watch the pep talks above or download a zip file and use them as a ring tone!