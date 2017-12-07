WATCH | Chris Jericho gives you pep talks for every occasion

Need some encouragement? Chris Jericho gives you a kick in the pants 0:49

Wrestling superstar Chris Jericho has done it all.

He's a six-time WWE champion, the author of four books, a podcast host, the lead singer of the band Fozzy, and the star of the CBC show But I'm Chris Jericho!. And that's just a few of the highlights from his resumé.

"If I really believe in it, I'll give it a thousand percent," says Jericho. "People are afraid of failing, but to me real failure is not attempting, not trying."

Don't you wish you could be as motivated as Chris Jericho? Well, now you can — with a series of pep talks for all occasions! In honour of our "Pep Talks" live show, we asked Jericho to give us some rousing words of encouragement. (Although one seems very specific to Now or Never host Ify Chiwetelu).

