Want to trade your desk job for a cabin in the woods? This guy did it
Norm Carlson used to work a desk job, but a year-and-a-half ago he moved onto a homestead on the Yukon River, more than 100 km downstream from Dawson City.
"The other day I was in the hot tub and a lynx walked by," he said. "The lynx didn't see me, just walked by and I just sat there and watched him."
For Carlson, now was the time to go into the wild, while he still has the strength and stamina to live alone in the wilderness.
Carlson said his wife encouraged him to make the move, and thought it would be helpful for his health. Since setting up his homestead he's lost weight, gotten more fit and his blood pressure has come down.
"Even when it's 40 below, I spend at least two or three hours out every day or more in winter," he said. "I don't think it's healthy to stay indoors in the cabin ... so I do have to get outside to get a physical exertion. Because I find your mental well-being is much better after exerting yourself physically."
Aside from the odd canoeist in the summer, Carlson doesn't see many other people, but hesitates to call this lifestyle a lonely one.
"When you're sitting in your cabin you might feel alone but when you get out and see rabbits running, you see squirrels, and right now the birds and all the animals around you, you see a bear, you don't feel alone anymore."
This piece originally aired in May, 2017.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.