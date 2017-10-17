Churchill faces a Now or Never moment

Some of the people who call Churchill home. Clockwise from top left: Dave Daley, Erin Greene, Brian Ladoon, Molly Meeko and family.

What would you do if your community's lifeline to the rest of the world was almost cut off?

You may know Churchill, Manitoba as the polar bear capital of the world. But for the hundreds of people who live here, it's home. And their future has never been so uncertain. The port is closed. The rail line is washed out. The price of groceries is rising.

Now or Never treks to the 58th parallel to gather stories from tour operators, business owners and residents who are weighing their options — going all in, or getting out.