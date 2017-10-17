Saturday October 21, 2017
Churchill faces a Now or Never moment
What would you do if your community's lifeline to the rest of the world was almost cut off?
You may know Churchill, Manitoba as the polar bear capital of the world. But for the hundreds of people who live here, it's home. And their future has never been so uncertain. The port is closed. The rail line is washed out. The price of groceries is rising.
Now or Never treks to the 58th parallel to gather stories from tour operators, business owners and residents who are weighing their options — going all in, or getting out.
stories from this episode
More From CBC Radio
-
As It Happens
There's nothing neutral about Quebec's religious neutrality bill, Muslim advocate says
-
THE CURRENT
Why Trudeau took questions directed to his finance minister at tax reform conference
-
LISTEN
#MeToo is 'starting a new narrative' about sexual assault
-
The Doc
From soloist to busker: why Ezra Azmon chooses to play on the streets