Saturday October 21, 2017
TIMELINE | Two decades of turmoil at the Port of Churchill
more stories from this episode
It was supposed to be a link to the world, connecting a remote northern town to markets around the globe.
But now, the Port of Churchill stands as a reminder of just how isolated the community is in danger of becoming.
A lot has happened to the port — and the people it supports — in the twenty years since it was purchased by American rail company Omnitrax. Here's a timeline charting those tumultuous two decades:
More From CBC Radio
-
As It Happens
There's nothing neutral about Quebec's religious neutrality bill, Muslim advocate says
-
THE CURRENT
Why Trudeau took questions directed to his finance minister at tax reform conference
-
LISTEN
#MeToo is 'starting a new narrative' about sexual assault
-
The Doc
From soloist to busker: why Ezra Azmon chooses to play on the streets