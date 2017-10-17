Saturday October 21, 2017

TIMELINE | Two decades of turmoil at the Port of Churchill

Kim Kushniryk worked for OmniTrax in Churchill for nine years before the port closed.

It was supposed to be a link to the world, connecting a remote northern town to markets around the globe. 

But now, the Port of Churchill stands as a reminder of just how isolated the community is in danger of becoming.

A lot has happened to the port — and the people it supports — in the twenty years since it was purchased by American rail company Omnitrax. Here's a timeline charting those tumultuous two decades: 