PHOTOS | The humans of Churchill

Some of the people who call Churchill home. Clockwise from top left: Dave Daley, Erin Greene, Molly Meeko and family, Brian Ladoon.

more stories from this episode









Full Episode

The residents of Churchill, Man., are facing a Now or Never moment. The port is closed, the rail line is washed out, and the price of groceries is rising.

But there are hundreds of people in the community who have chosen to call Churchill home — through good times and bad.

Here are some of the people and stories that Now or Never encountered on the 58th parallel.

(CBC) "I always say that Churchill is the last place of freedom. We have our own rules up here in the North." Dave Daley, dogsled guide and president of the Churchill Chamber of Commerce

(CBC) "Most of my friends and family think I'm crazy that I still live here after being attacked by a bear." Erin Greene, Churchill resident who survived a polar bear attack

(CBC) "They are the love of my life... When things get down and out, I come here and hang out with them for hours." Rhoda de Meulles, who withdrew thousands from her retirement savings to feed her pair of Icelandic horses

(CBC) "Wolves are predators. They're killing and eating my dogs. And so I've been out there for seven nights sleeping in my truck out there at night. Not sleeping — listening, waiting. We've seen wolves, but it's not so easy to shoot them in the dark." Brian Ladoon, owner of the Mile 5 Dog Sanctuary, known as "the Sheriff", star of documentary TV show Polar Bear Town

(CBC) "We're ingrained in this community and we love it here and we want to stay, but there comes a time when everyone has their breaking point... and this could be it." Elizabeth Kondratuk, who has lived in Churchill for 16 years but is starting to consider leaving

(CBC) "When the train wasn't running anymore, I had to take a second job, because ... pretty much everywhere the prices went up." Molly Meeko, single mother of six