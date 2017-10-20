Saturday October 21, 2017
PHOTOS | The humans of Churchill
more stories from this episode
- 'My friends and family think I'm crazy that I still live here after being attacked by a bear'
- 'They are the love of my life': Churchill woman pays big bucks to feed horses
- TIMELINE | Two decades of turmoil at the Port of Churchill
- PHOTOS | The humans of Churchill
- Ify Chiwetelu's top three Churchill, Manitoba moments
- Full Episode
The residents of Churchill, Man., are facing a Now or Never moment. The port is closed, the rail line is washed out, and the price of groceries is rising.
But there are hundreds of people in the community who have chosen to call Churchill home — through good times and bad.
Here are some of the people and stories that Now or Never encountered on the 58th parallel.
"I always say that Churchill is the last place of freedom. We have our own rules up here in the North."
Dave Daley, dogsled guide and president of the Churchill Chamber of Commerce
"Most of my friends and family think I'm crazy that I still live here after being attacked by a bear."
Erin Greene, Churchill resident who survived a polar bear attack
"They are the love of my life... When things get down and out, I come here and hang out with them for hours."
Rhoda de Meulles, who withdrew thousands from her retirement savings to feed her pair of Icelandic horses
"Wolves are predators. They're killing and eating my dogs. And so I've been out there for seven nights sleeping in my truck out there at night. Not sleeping — listening, waiting. We've seen wolves, but it's not so easy to shoot them in the dark."
Brian Ladoon, owner of the Mile 5 Dog Sanctuary, known as "the Sheriff", star of documentary TV show Polar Bear Town
"We're ingrained in this community and we love it here and we want to stay, but there comes a time when everyone has their breaking point... and this could be it."
Elizabeth Kondratuk, who has lived in Churchill for 16 years but is starting to consider leaving
"When the train wasn't running anymore, I had to take a second job, because ... pretty much everywhere the prices went up."
Molly Meeko, single mother of six
"I've been here for 40 years, I came here for two weeks in 1975 and I'm still here. I have a girlfriend, two ex-girlfriends, 6 kids, 4 grandkids, 4 big dogs. I'm not going nowhere."
Edgar Bothelo, regular at Gypsy's Bakery & Restaurant
More From CBC Radio
-
DAY 6
Gord Downie: Canada's friend, poet, advocate, rocker and neighbourhood goalie
-
QUIRKS & QUARKS
Sorry Harvey Weinstein, sex addiction isn't real
-
WHITE COAT BLACK ART
"It may be a very different life, but it's a life worth living."
-
NOW OR NEVER
'My friends and family think I'm crazy that I still live here after being attacked by a bear'