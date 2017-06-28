Training for a dream: Abimbola Aina wants to be the best bodybuilder in Canada

In Nigeria, Abimbola Aina's friends used to call him 50 Cent. But the aspiring bodybuilder didn't get into the sport seriously until he moved to Canada in 2010.

"I've been into bodybuilding for 14 years," Aina said. "But that is not working because I'm in Africa. I pushed weight, I did everything but I don't have support, no good gym equipment, I can't even afford to go to the best gym in Nigeria."

Abimbola Aina works out at Evolution Fitness in Regina, SK. (Joelle Seal/CBC)

When he got to Regina he didn't know much about bodybuilding but a friend told him about an upcoming competition, and he decided to enter. After only training for two weeks, he came third in his group.

2011 was the first year he stepped onstage as a bodybuilder, and Aina said he hasn't missed a year since.

He recently competed in a provincial tournament and won the title, Mr. Saskatchewan. Next up, he's headed for nationals and plans to take that title too.

"I want to win my pro card in all of Canada, I want to be the best guy in all of Canada," he said "With dedication, with training, there is nothing impossible."

Aina credited his move to Canada with helping him to achieve his dream. "When I was in Nigeria sometimes I go to bed hungry. When you're a bodybuilder and you can't afford to eat, that is not even fitness. I'm so grateful I'm here. Canada gave me a life, it gave me a dream, it gave me joy."






