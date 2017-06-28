Saturday July 01, 2017
Training for a dream: Abimbola Aina wants to be the best bodybuilder in Canada
more stories from this episode
- Newfoundland and Filipino culture combine for a great summer BBQ
- Training for a dream: Abimbola Aina wants to be the best bodybuilder in Canada
- From Cameroon to Canadian TV: Karen Monie is living her dream
- Changing minds one screen at at time: Leon Lee on the freedom to be a documentary filmmaker
- Full Episode
In Nigeria, Abimbola Aina's friends used to call him 50 Cent. But the aspiring bodybuilder didn't get into the sport seriously until he moved to Canada in 2010.
"I've been into bodybuilding for 14 years," Aina said. "But that is not working because I'm in Africa. I pushed weight, I did everything but I don't have support, no good gym equipment, I can't even afford to go to the best gym in Nigeria."
When he got to Regina he didn't know much about bodybuilding but a friend told him about an upcoming competition, and he decided to enter. After only training for two weeks, he came third in his group.
2011 was the first year he stepped onstage as a bodybuilder, and Aina said he hasn't missed a year since.
He recently competed in a provincial tournament and won the title, Mr. Saskatchewan. Next up, he's headed for nationals and plans to take that title too.
"I want to win my pro card in all of Canada, I want to be the best guy in all of Canada," he said "With dedication, with training, there is nothing impossible."
Aina credited his move to Canada with helping him to achieve his dream. "When I was in Nigeria sometimes I go to bed hungry. When you're a bodybuilder and you can't afford to eat, that is not even fitness. I'm so grateful I'm here. Canada gave me a life, it gave me a dream, it gave me joy."
More From CBC Radio
-
Canada 150
How to watch and listen to Canada Day 150 on CBC
-
THE SUNDAY EDITION
How the Vimy myth was created, and why it's wrong to perpetuate it
-
DAY 6
No one is stopping Tomson Highway from having a happy Canada Day
-
quirks and quarks
Canada 150: Nobels for physics, Indigenous health and our 3 oceans