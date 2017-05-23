New Fire returns for Season 2!

This summer, New Fire will introduce you to the next generation of Indigenous voices.

From social media to sex, culture to ceremony, Indigenous young people share their stories and invite you into their communities — New Fire isn't talking about Indigenous youth, we're talking with them.

Our second season begins June 26, 2017 on CBC Radio!

Want more? Subscribe to the podcast, listen to our first season, and connect with us on social media.