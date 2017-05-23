Monday June 26, 2017
New Fire returns for Season 2!
This summer, New Fire will introduce you to the next generation of Indigenous voices.
From social media to sex, culture to ceremony, Indigenous young people share their stories and invite you into their communities — New Fire isn't talking about Indigenous youth, we're talking with them.
Our second season begins June 26, 2017 on CBC Radio!
Want more? Subscribe to the podcast, listen to our first season, and connect with us on social media.
More From CBC Radio
-
As It Happens
Comey testimony enough to spark obstruction case against Trump, Watergate lawyer says
-
The Sunday Edition
Why JFK was a symbol of change for a generation - Michael's essay
-
q
Kevin Hart: 'Being the biggest and the best isn't my concern'
-
The Current
How childhood trauma can have a life-long impact on health