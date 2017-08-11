Music is giving voice to Indigenous youth

Whether it's an album you listen to alone in your bedroom, a memorable track from a high school dance, or a traditional song you sang with an elder, music is often the soundtrack to growing up.

On this week's show, you'll meet Indigenous youth who are finding deeper meaning in music — and finding their voices along the way.

If you're looking for more great music from Indigenous youth, tune in to Reclaimed — a brand new CBC series that explores the world of contemporary Indigenous music. Host Jarret Martineau even put together a summery playlist for New Fire, featuring some up-and-coming young artists: