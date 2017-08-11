WATCH | Grey Gritt is finding their voice

"I feel like I'm getting to know my new voice, and it's scary and exciting," says Grey Gritt. (Pat Kane)

On Grey Gritt's website it proudly states in big, bold letters:

"Indigenous. Queer. Francophone. Songster."

The Juno-award winning artist told New Fire that highlighting those identities is a way to connect with listeners and fans.

"It's important for me to highlight so that I can just fiercely be who I am and there be no question about it," said Gritt. "A person can look me up and see: here are some of my politics and beliefs and identities."

Gritt has been making music as a solo artist for the past five years but has recently turned their attention to Quantum Tangle, a duo with Inuit artist Tiffany Ayalik.

Yellowknife duo Quantum Tangle won the 2017 Juno Award for Indigenous album of the year. (Kayley Mackay)

Part of the reason for that shift in focus? Gritt's voice is changing.

Gritt identifies as transgender, and began taking testosterone last year. That has meant that their voice is changing and deepening — which, for a blues musician and vocalist, is a big deal.

"I feel like I'm getting to know my new voice, and it's scary and exciting."

You can read more about Grey Gritt's shifting vocals here.