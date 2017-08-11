Monday August 14, 2017

PLAYLIST | Lisa Charleyboy's summer soundtrack

Slip on your sunglasses and snap on your headphones for our summer playlist.

This week's episode is all about the power of music — and how it can give voice to Indigenous youth who have something to say.

Because it's prime time for summer soundtracks, host Lisa Charleyboy put together this breezy warm-weather playlist. It features some incredible young Indigenous artists:

Have suggestions for songs to add? Email us. 