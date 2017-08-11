Monday August 14, 2017
PLAYLIST | Lisa Charleyboy's summer soundtrack
This week's episode is all about the power of music — and how it can give voice to Indigenous youth who have something to say.
Because it's prime time for summer soundtracks, host Lisa Charleyboy put together this breezy warm-weather playlist. It features some incredible young Indigenous artists:
Have suggestions for songs to add? Email us.
More From CBC Radio
-
THE CURRENT
Kids should not be allowed to play contact sports, warns concussion expert
-
PODCAST PLAYLIST
Remembering Elvis Presley 40 years later, through podcasts
-
The Current
How Princess Diana's legacy lives on 20 years after her death: Andrew Morton
-
The Doc Project
Rape jokes are the worst - except when survivors tell them