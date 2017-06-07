Pop band follows smash hit song Party All Night Long with totally different Party All Nite Long

Proving they're far from a one-hit wonder, pop sensations Partysaurus have just released the follow-up to their smash-hit single, Party All Night Long. The album Party All Nite Long features a club-friendly single that's a 360-degree departure from Party All Night Long.

Celebrate 'til Dawn These days we Celebrate 'til Dawn - Partysaurus' follow-up to their hit Party All Night Long

Partysaurus' songs are performed by Success 5000 feat. J Blest.