New Dolby 8.2 promises best movie sound ever to be drowned out by disgusting popcorn chomping

more stories from this episode





Full Episode

The new Dolby Surround system promises crisp high-end sound, powerful bass, and 360 degrees of sound that places you at the centre of the action. Of course you won't hear any of it over the disgusting racket of the guy behind you going to town on his popcorn

Hey guy eating popcorn. Hot tip: put the popcorn in, seal up the lips, give the saliva a sec, THEN tag in the teeth. - movie-goer Denise

Denise also offers helpful advice to the guy who doesn't seem aware that there's no liquid left in his soda cup.