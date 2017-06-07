Saturday June 10, 2017
New Dolby 8.2 promises best movie sound ever to be drowned out by disgusting popcorn chomping
The new Dolby Surround system promises crisp high-end sound, powerful bass, and 360 degrees of sound that places you at the centre of the action. Of course you won't hear any of it over the disgusting racket of the guy behind you going to town on his popcorn
Hey guy eating popcorn. Hot tip: put the popcorn in, seal up the lips, give the saliva a sec, THEN tag in the teeth.- movie-goer Denise
Denise also offers helpful advice to the guy who doesn't seem aware that there's no liquid left in his soda cup.
More From CBC Radio
-
As It Happens
Comey testimony enough to spark obstruction case against Trump, Watergate lawyer says
-
The Sunday Edition
Why JFK was a symbol of change for a generation - Michael's essay
-
q
Kevin Hart: 'Being the biggest and the best isn't my concern'
-
The Current
How childhood trauma can have a life-long impact on health