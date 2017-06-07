Saturday June 10, 2017
Doctor the Guess Who Chapter 3: The Yonge Street elongification
Chapter 3 of our five-part series, Doctor the Guess Who. The Doctor and Victoria have embarked on a mission through time to find out who's stealing all the Canadian things. (You can find chapters 1 and 2 here.)
Last episode, they restored hockey fighting. Now they're trying to figure out what happened to Toronto's Yonge Street and who's been stealing all the Canadiana.
We've found a clue about who's doing this – the man in plaid!- Victoria
Yes, all we need to do is find a man in plaid shirt in a very crowded place in Canada. - Doctor the Guess Who
Can you help the Doctor and Victoria?
We're looking for your suggestions for places in Canada you could get lost in a crowd.
Leave your suggestion in the comments below!
Then, go to cbc.ca/irrelevantshow next week to see Chapter 4 of Doctor the Guess Who – it'll be a comic strip, and it'll incorporate an audience suggestion.
The exciting finale to Doctor the Guess Who will be on the radio show on June 24.
