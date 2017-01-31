In personal worst-case scenario, astronaut notices wasp in flight capsule

more stories from this episode



Full Episode

Mere seconds before the first-ever Jupiter mission was scheduled to blast off, the launch was rocked by a crisis. Commander Chet Haskins heard a buzzing sound in the flight capsule and spotted what might have been a wasp. Haskins began shouting for the mission to be scrubbed, but NASA engineers improvised a brilliant solution:



Okay commander, stay calm. The engineers built a mockup of the capsule, and they've been running different 'wasp in cabin' scenarios.

- NASA control to panicky astronaut

The high-tech plan involved rolling some papers into a tube and giving the wasp "a smack".