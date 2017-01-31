Saturday February 04, 2017
Bob Ross teaches art of painting clouds on new audio podcast
A new audio podcast is bringing Bob Ross' love of painting clouds to a new generation and a new medium.
There we go. A lovely little cloud. Hi buddy.
Hmm. He looks a little lonely though. We'll just do three more happy white clouds. Okay, what next? Oh! I have an idea. Let's add a cloud.
- the Bob Ross "Joy of Painting" audio podcast
But he doesn't just paint fluffy clouds. He also paints nimbus clouds.
More From CBC Radio
-
As It Happens
Texas community rallies around members of local mosque after fire razes building
-
q
Architect David Adjaye completes his vision for the first African-American museum
-
The Current
How Trump can build a U.S. autocracy: David Frum
-
Out In The Open
Gay dads navigate the taboos associated with single-sex parenthood