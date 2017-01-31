Bob Ross teaches art of painting clouds on new audio podcast

more stories from this episode



Full Episode

A new audio podcast is bringing Bob Ross' love of painting clouds to a new generation and a new medium.

There we go. A lovely little cloud. Hi buddy.

Hmm. He looks a little lonely though. We'll just do three more happy white clouds. Okay, what next? Oh! I have an idea. Let's add a cloud.

- the Bob Ross "Joy of Painting" audio podcast

But he doesn't just paint fluffy clouds. He also paints nimbus clouds.