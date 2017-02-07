Saturday February 11, 2017

"Sexy Halloween costumes for him" give men full experience of Halloween fun and objectification

(Mike Blake/Reuters)

Men who've missed out on being objectified every October 31st can finally join the fun, thanks to a new line of sexy Halloween costumes for men.

Our tight, revealing costumes exploit your most vulnerable male anatomy in a way previously only offered to - and expected of - women.
- ad for Sexy Halloween Costumes for him

The collection includes Sexy Cowboy, which comes complete with cowboy hat, fake lasso and extra short short-shorts, and also Sexy Moses, which includes
a big bushy beard, two stone tablets and extra short short-shorts.