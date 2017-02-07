Saturday February 11, 2017
"Sexy Halloween costumes for him" give men full experience of Halloween fun and objectification

Men who've missed out on being objectified every October 31st can finally join the fun, thanks to a new line of sexy Halloween costumes for men.
Our tight, revealing costumes exploit your most vulnerable male anatomy in a way previously only offered to - and expected of - women.
The collection includes Sexy Cowboy, which comes complete with cowboy hat, fake lasso and extra short short-shorts, and also Sexy Moses, which includes
a big bushy beard, two stone tablets and extra short short-shorts.
