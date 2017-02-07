Saturday February 11, 2017
Players on cash-strapped baseball team forced to write and sing their own introduction music
When a major league baseball player steps up to the plate, the crowd hears an uptempo rock or pop song to get them fired up. But the minor minor minor league Beaverlodge Lodgebeavers couldn't afford the rights to any popular songs, so they asked their players to write and perform their own walkup music.
I want to hit the ball, yeah yeah,
And be loved for who I am. - Beaverlodge player Ricky Henry, singing the walkup song he wrote for himself
To hear the astonishing results, listen to the live broadcast of a recent game.
