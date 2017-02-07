Saturday February 11, 2017
'Mom Sounds' collection fills your heart with Mom's love and your head with her disapproving voice
If you've moved away from home and you're missing Mom, The Irrelevant Show has the answer. Mom Sounds is a new collection of things your mom says and sounds she makes.
Guess who just got her adult braces off??
- Mom, trying to set you up with her friend's daughter
Mom Sounds includes the sound of Mom assessing performances on Dancing with the Stars, and also asking perfectly innocent questions about your current boyfriend or girlfriend. It could include Mom saying "I told you so", but she's not the type of person to say that.
