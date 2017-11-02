Democracy Undermined: Debating the impact of Donald Trump's presidency on democracy

It's less than a year since President Trump was inaugurated, but a fierce debate has raged since the start about whether he is undermining or protecting democracy. The Munk Debates put it starkly: "Be It Resolved, American democracy is in its worst crisis in a generation, and Donald J. Trump is to blame." Columnists Andrew Sullivan and E. J. Dionne argue in favour of the resolution, while author Kimberley Strassel and Washington insider New Gingrich argue against.







Democracy in the United States is an intricate system of checks and balances, including an Executive Branch headed by the President, a Congress comprised of the House of Representatives and the Senate, a Supreme Court, two major parties—and minor parties, 50 State governments, political action committees, lobbyists, elected judges and sheriffs, city governments, county governments, boards….

In short, there are a lot of moving parts, not all working equally well or all moving in the same direction. But it's survived more or less intact for many years. Until now - at least in some people's opinion. What has or might happen to American democracy when the single most important player, the President, comes from outside the system, is not interested in how things have worked, and believes he's been elected to 'drain the swamp?' ​



The Debaters

Against the Resolution:

"No one has yet come up with anything to suggest he's actually undermined any democratic institutions or laws." — Kimberley Strassel

Kimberley Strassel

Kimberley Strassel is a member of The Wall Street Journal's editorial board and writes editorials, as well as the influential Potomac Watch political column. She is the author of the national bestseller The Intimidation Game: How the Left Is Silencing Free Speech, which details, among other things, her assertions about the U.S. Internal Revenue Service's alleged harassment of conservatives. Strassel is also a regular contributor to Sunday political TV shows, including Fox News Sunday, CBS's Face the Nation, and NBC's Meet the Press.



"People are unhappy around the planet. Well, they were unhappy in the U.S. and they decided the source of their unhappiness was Washington and they wanted somebody who'd kick over the table. — Newt Gingrich

Newt Gingrich

Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, is best known as the architect of the "Contract with America" that led the U.S. Republican Party to victory in 1994 by capturing the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time in 40 years. Currently, Gingrich is a Fox News contributor, a senior advisor at Dentons, the world's largest law firm, and a senior scientist at analytics and advice firm Gallup. He has also published 27 books, including 14 fiction and non-fiction New York Times bestsellers, and he and his wife, Callista, host and produce historical and public policy documentaries.



For the Resolution:

"He also arouses fear...about whether or not our institutions can survive a leader who praises strong men abroad and sees them as a model for bold leadership." — E. J. Dionne, Jr.

E.J. Dionne Jr.

E.J. Dionne Jr. holds an undergraduate degree from Harvard University and a D.Phil. in sociology from Oxford University, where he was a Rhodes Scholar. He started with The New York Times in 1975, reporting from more than two dozen countries. He joined The Washington Post in 1990 as a political reporter and, since 1993, has been writing a column for paper that now appears in more than 240 newspapers. Dionne is currently a William F. Bloomberg Visiting Professor at Harvard University, and a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution. He is also a co-author of the book One Nation After Trump: A Guide for the Perplexed, the Disillusioned, the Desperate and the Not-Yet Deported.



"He is a man who is not in control of himself, but who is in control of us." — Andrew Sullivan

Andrew Sullivan

Andrew Sullivan is an Oxford graduate who received his PhD from Harvard University. He has written extensively on a wide range of topics. From 2000 to 2015, Sullivan chronicled almost every major political and cultural moment on his blog, The Dish. During those 15 years, at Time Magazine, The Atlantic and independently, he helped legitimize the digital medium by publishing 250 to 300 posts a week. He was also The New Republic's youngest editor-in-chief, and an early activist for gay rights. His books Here Comes the Groom: A (Conservative) Case for Gay Marriage, published in 1989, and 1995's Virtually Normal: An Argument about Homosexuality set the agenda for the gay rights movement for two decades. Sullivan is now working on two new books: Keeping the Faith, a spiritual memoir about the future and meaning of Christianity in the 21st century, and a 30-year retrospective of essays, reviews and posts, entitled Thinking Out Loud.



Related websites:



**This episode was produced by Dave Redel.