Tuesday January 16, 2018

Yukon wrestlers slam stereotypes

League of Lady Wrestlers group shot

Debbie Wight, third from left, and Lulu Keating, third from right, surrounded by their entourage. (Alex Hakonson)

In a homemade ring in the backyard of an auto shop on the outskirts of Dawson City, the two newest members of the League of Lady Wrestlers are being put through their paces.

