Tuesday January 16, 2018
Yukon wrestlers slam stereotypes
In a homemade ring in the backyard of an auto shop on the outskirts of Dawson City, the two newest members of the League of Lady Wrestlers are being put through their paces.
stories from this episode
More From CBC Radio
-
Q
'We are crushed': Duran Duran, James Corden, more react to death of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan
-
The Current
The abortion clause: Should groups that work against reproductive rights receive public funding?
-
Day 6
How Syrian refugees are helping shape Canadian cuisine
-
White Coat
Read this if your child is being bullied at school