Tuesday November 28, 2017

The things that made the trip

Ione's 100 year old sourdough starter

Ione Christensen's precious sourdough starter. (Meagan Deuling)

What's that one thing you just have to bring with you? Many of us, whose families "came from away," are still living with these objects... whether large (a trunk that carried charcuterie and bread) or small (a ball of sourdough starter). 

