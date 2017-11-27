Tuesday November 28, 2017
The things that made the trip
What's that one thing you just have to bring with you? Many of us, whose families "came from away," are still living with these objects... whether large (a trunk that carried charcuterie and bread) or small (a ball of sourdough starter).
stories from this episode
