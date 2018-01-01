Tuesday January 02, 2018

The quest for the Golden Spurtle

The Golden Spurtle

Competitors assemble for the Golden Spurtle, the annual World Porridge Making Championship, in Carrbridge, Scotland. (Johnny Spence)

Take a trip to the Scottish highland village of Carrbridge, where competitors from around the world battle it out every year for the title of World Porridge Making Champion.

