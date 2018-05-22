The Doc Project

The grader operator's widow

April 1, 2017, a snowy Easter Saturday. That's the day Brenda Duhaime thinks it all started going wrong for her husband. Robert Duhaime worked as a grader operator, clearing the roads in rural Saskatchewan. But that day, his grader got stuck in a ditch. And shortly after, Brenda says he started receiving angry phone calls from work. Four months later, Robert took his own life. And now his widow is trying to get answers.

Bob Duhaime took his own life after being bullied on the job. Now Brenda Duhaime wants change

