Tuesday February 06, 2018

Operation Good Times

Faraj and Samira Mohyeddin dancing to Donna Summer in room 346.

Faraj and Samira Mohyeddin dancing to Donna Summer in room 346. (Samira Mohyeddin)

Listen to Full Episode 28:07

When Faraj Mohyeddin was admitted to the hospital with terminal cancer, his daughter Samira wouldn't settle for the regular visiting hours and care regime. She moved in, and turned the last days of his life into a non-stop party. 

stories from this episode