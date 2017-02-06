My parasites and me: an unlikely love story

Cristal Duhaime and Mira Burt-Wintonick are the team behind CBC Radio's Love Me.

From working on that podcast, they're pretty used to making people feel ... but physical discomfort isn't typically the sensation they're going for.

Their doc Toccata, made our skin crawl — but we couldn't stop listening. Now it's your turn.

Featuring the voice of Jane Lewis, it was originally commissioned by Falling Tree Productions for BBC Radio 3's Between The Essays series.

Special thanks to Eleanor McDowall and Alan Hall.

About the producers

Mira Burt-Wintonick and Cristal Duhaime are award-winning audio producers based in Montreal who have worked in public radio for just over a decade. Most recently, they created and produced CBC Radio's Love Me, a podcast about the messiness of human connection. Previously, they produced Jonathan Goldstein's WireTap, for which the team won the 2015 Prix Italia for Best Original Radio Drama. They also won Gold at the 2015 Grand Prix Nova for their short radio drama, Call of Dating. Their work has been featured on This American Life, Snap Judgment and The Truth, among others. They are currently working on a short fiction series for Howl.