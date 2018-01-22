'I've been telling this story wrong for 19 years'

Pasha Malla thought his friend, Mark Trenwith (pictured), was wearing a white tuxedo the day he met Michael Jackson. Mark was actually wearing a sparkly pink suit jacket that day. However, Mark did wear this white suit to a different formal. (c/o Mark Trenwith)

"Mark and I were saying our teary-eyed goodbyes and he, clutching me in his arms, said, 'You tell me one story, the most important thing about yourself, and I will tell you mine. And we shall never tell our own stories again and tell each other's until we are dead.'"