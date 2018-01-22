Tuesday January 23, 2018
'I've been telling this story wrong for 19 years'
"Mark and I were saying our teary-eyed goodbyes and he, clutching me in his arms, said, 'You tell me one story, the most important thing about yourself, and I will tell you mine. And we shall never tell our own stories again and tell each other's until we are dead.'"
stories from this episode
More From CBC Radio
-
As It Happens
This Newfoundland-born man finally found his long lost birth mother — 1 day after she died
-
IDEAS
Born to Lie: Why honesty isn't always the best policy
-
the current
'We Matter': Indigenous youth raise their voices in the fight against suicide
-
q
Halsey's raw, vulnerable poem about sexual assault becomes an empowering rallying cry