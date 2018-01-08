Tuesday January 09, 2018

Finding family

Kathy Bellemare and Syrian refugee Asya Almohammad

Dauphin, Manitoba resident Kathy Bellemare with her driving student, Asya Almohammad. (Stephanie Cram)

Two stories of Canadians who broadened their family circles, whether by blood or choice, sheer luck or planned generosity. 

