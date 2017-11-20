Tuesday November 21, 2017

Gâteau à l'orange: The story of a recipe that survived the Holocaust

Langara College students Paulina Bustamante and Frieda Krickan stirring batter for the Gâteau à l'orange they will serve at the Writing Lives closing ceremony. (Pamela Post)

Alex Buckman is the 78-year-old president of the Vancouver Child Survivors of the Holocaust. And for him, his late aunt's recipe for Gâteau à l'orange is also a recipe for hope. 

