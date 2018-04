The Doc Project

Evidence of a father

Camilla Gibb's father, Duncan. (Camilla Gibb) Listen to the full episode 28:28 Camilla Gibb's father was brilliant, talented, but also deeply unsettled. Thirty years after he disappears, she suddenly learns his whereabouts, sending her on a journey both into the past and across the country.

