The Doc Project

Disbanded: Why my grandfather dissolved our reserve

Colleen Underwood was raised a "white kid" in suburban Edmonton. Two generations earlier, her grandfather, Johnny Rodgers, led the movement to disband his reserve, the Michel First Nation. What was behind Johnny's determination to assimilate?

The Michel First Nation disbanded 60 years ago, and some former members say it was a mistake.

Colleen Underwood's grandfather, Johnny Rodgers (right), on a family holiday after the Michel Band was dissolved. (Provided by Colleen Underwood) Listen to the full episode 27:30 Colleen Underwood was raised a "white kid" in suburban Edmonton. Two generations earlier, her grandfather, Johnny Rodgers, led the movement to disband his reserve, the Michel First Nation. What was behind Johnny's determination to assimilate?

Popular Now Find more popular stories