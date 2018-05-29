The Doc Project
Disbanded: Why my grandfather dissolved our reserve
Colleen Underwood was raised a "white kid" in suburban Edmonton. Two generations earlier, her grandfather, Johnny Rodgers, led the movement to disband his reserve, the Michel First Nation. What was behind Johnny's determination to assimilate?
The Michel First Nation disbanded 60 years ago, and some former members say it was a mistake.
Listen to the full episode27:30
