Tuesday January 30, 2018

A place to pray

Muslim wall plaque

A wall hanging in the current Muslim prayer space in Whitehorse. (Meagan Deuling)

A year after the mosque shooting, a survivor fights to rebuild his life in Quebec City. Meanwhile, in Yukon, a small community of Muslims are turning a trucking warehouse... into a mosque. 

