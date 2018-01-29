Tuesday January 30, 2018
A place to pray
A year after the mosque shooting, a survivor fights to rebuild his life in Quebec City. Meanwhile, in Yukon, a small community of Muslims are turning a trucking warehouse... into a mosque.
