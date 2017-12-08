With all the concern about opioids and marijuana are we forgetting the dangers of alcohol?

Governments are struggling to get a handle on legal marijuana, while fighting the growing death toll from opioids. But the substance behind the highest numbers of deaths and social dislocation is still alcohol. Are we forgetting about booze?

Our question: With all the concern about opioids and marijuana are we forgetting the dangers of alcohol?

