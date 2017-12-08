Sunday December 10, 2017

With all the concern about opioids and marijuana are we forgetting the dangers of alcohol?

Experts say almost one in five Canadians who drink alcohol are considered problem drinkers.

Experts say almost one in five Canadians who drink alcohol are considered problem drinkers. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Sunday on Cross Country Checkup: what about alcohol?

Governments are struggling to get a handle on legal marijuana, while fighting the growing death toll from opioids.  But the substance behind the highest numbers of deaths and social dislocation is still alcohol. Are we forgetting about booze?

Our question: With all the concern about opioids and marijuana are we forgetting the dangers of alcohol?

Duncan McCue

Host of Cross Country Checkup, Duncan McCue. (Kevin Van Paassen)

