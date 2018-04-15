Who should have the final say on approving the Kinder Morgan pipeline — the feds or the provinces?
Sunday on Cross Country Checkup: Kinder Morgan stand-off
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says pipeline politics have brought the country to the edge of a constitutional crisis.
British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he just wants to ensure his province is protected. Who should have the final say, the feds or the provinces?
Our question: Who should have the final say on approving the Kinder Morgan pipeline — the feds or the provinces?
1 p.m. PT, 2 p.m. MT, 3 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. AT, 5:30 p.m. NT.
