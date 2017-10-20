What are your thoughts on the life and death of Gord Downie?

Legendary Canadian musician Gord Downie died this week at the age of 53. (CBC)

Sunday on Cross Country Checkup: Remembering Gord

Host of Cross Country Checkup, Duncan McCue.

Everyone knew it was coming, but that didn't make it any easier. Canadians had more than a year after his terminal diagnosis was announced to celebrate the frontman of Canada's band - the Tragically Hip - and Gord (more than anyone) made the best of it.

Our question this week: What are your thoughts on the life and death of Gord Downie?

Join Duncan McCue Sunday, live simultaneously through six time zones on CBC Radio One, Sirius XM channel 169, and streaming on cbc.ca and on the CBC Radio app.

1 p.m. PT, 2 p.m. MT, 3 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. AT, 5:30 p.m. NT.

Toll-free number during the broadcast: 1-888-416-8333

Email: checkup@cbc.ca

Twitter: @checkupcbc

Facebook: CBC Cross Country Checkup