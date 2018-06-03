So, how do you like your new pipeline?

Skip to Main Content
The government's plan to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline will initially cost $4.5 billion, and possibly triple that once the project is completed.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau reacts to questions at the National Press Theatre during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 after announcing the government would buy the Trans Mountain pipeline. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Our question: Should tax dollars be used to build pipelines? Is the environmental risk worth the economic payoff?

Join Duncan McCue live on Sunday, across six time zones, on CBC Radio OneSirius XM channel 169, and streaming on cbc.ca and on the CBC Radio app.

1 p.m. PT, 2 p.m. MT, 3 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. AT, 5:30 p.m. NT.

Toll-free number during the broadcast: 1-888-416-8333

Email: checkup@cbc.ca

Twitter: @checkupcbc

Facebook: CBC Cross Country Checkup

