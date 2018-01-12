Should unions organize low-wage and temporary workers?

Sunday on Cross Country Checkup: organizing labour.

The controversy over higher minimum wages has shone a spotlight on the plight of the working poor, who have little leverage in negotiating pay and benefits.

Our question this week: Should the unions take up the cause and organize low-wage and temporary workers?

Join Duncan McCue Sunday, live simultaneously through six time zones on CBC Radio One, Sirius XM channel 169, and streaming on cbc.ca and on the CBC Radio app.

1 p.m. PT, 2 p.m. MT, 3 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. AT, 5:30 p.m. NT.

Toll-free number during the broadcast: 1-888-416-8333

Email: checkup@cbc.ca

Twitter: @checkupcbc

Facebook: CBC Cross Country Checkup