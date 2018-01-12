Sunday January 14, 2018
Should unions organize low-wage and temporary workers?
Sunday on Cross Country Checkup: organizing labour.
The controversy over higher minimum wages has shone a spotlight on the plight of the working poor, who have little leverage in negotiating pay and benefits.
Our question this week: Should the unions take up the cause and organize low-wage and temporary workers?
CBC.ca
- Tim Hortons faces protests over employee benefit cuts
- Demonstrators picket Tim Hortons after cuts to employee benefits
- 'Greed is not OK': Backlash grows against Tim Hortons worker benefit cuts
- Part-time staff at Ontario's 24 colleges vote to unionize, OPSEU says
- Clawing back employee perks after minimum wage hike 'completely unacceptable,' Ontario labour minister says
- OPINION: Ontario's experiment with minimum wage could transform Canada's economy: Don Pittis
A look back at attempts to unionize low-wage, temporary workers
- McDonald's Workers Are Set to Strike for the First Time in UK History (Vice, Aug. 17, 2017)
- Employees at second Tim Hortons in Winnipeg move to join union (Metro, Jul. 27, 2017)
- Quebec union's labour contract with McDonald's is landmark (Globe & Mail, originally posted Apr. 18, 2002, updated Mar. 29, 2017)
- Winnipeg employees form 1st union at Canadian KFC/Taco Bell franchise (CBC, Sept. 15, 2016)
- Why McDonald's Employees May Never Unionize (Eater, Jul. 2, 2015)
- What Canada Can Learn From Sweden's Unionized Retail Workers (Huff Post, Mar. 18, 2015)
- I'm making $21 an hour at McDonald's. Why aren't you? (Reuters, May 15, 2014)
- McDonald's employees fed up (CBC, Sept. 18, 2000)
- McDonald's workers decertify union (CBC, Jul. 3, 1999)
