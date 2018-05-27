Sunday on Checkup: resource rights

We're broadcasting live from the North Coast Meeting & Convention Centre, 240 1st Ave W. Doors open at 12 p.m. PT and all are welcome. Admission is free. Click here for more details.

Commissions, inquiries and reports over decades have recommended giving First Nations greater control over their own resources, such as oil, water, mining and lumber.

What would it mean to Indigenous peoples who could start to build economies suited to their own needs and aspirations?

What would it mean to all Canadians?

Our question: Is it time for Canada to transfer resource rights back to First Nations?

Join Duncan McCue, Sunday live simultaneously through six time zones on CBC Radio One, Sirius XM channel 169, and streaming on cbc.ca and on the CBC Radio app.

1 p.m. PT, 2 p.m. MT, 3 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. AT, 5:30 p.m. NT.

Toll-free number during the broadcast: 1-888-416-8333

Email: checkup@cbc.ca

Twitter: @checkupcbc

Facebook: CBC Cross Country Checkup