How do you recover from the fear and hate created by the Quebec mosque attack?

Mourners applaud during the funeral service for three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting at the Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

This week on Cross Country Checkup: fomenting fear

Host of Cross Country Checkup, Duncan McCue.

Muslims and all Canadians are still coming to terms with the mosque attack. Acts of terror aim to strike fear into target communities... and the Quebec shooting did just that. How do you recover from the fear and hate that such shootings create?

