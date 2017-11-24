Sunday November 26, 2017

Can a national housing strategy solve homelessness in our cities?

The federal government's new housing plan aims to cut chronic homelessness by 50 per cent in the next 10 years.

The federal government's new housing plan aims to cut chronic homelessness by 50 per cent in the next 10 years. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

Sunday on Cross Country Checkup: housing the homeless.

The federal government has launched a national housing strategy — spending billions to get the homeless off the streets. Can a national housing strategy solve homelessness in our cities?
Duncan McCue

Host of Cross Country Checkup, Duncan McCue. (Kevin Van Paassen)

Join Duncan McCue Sunday, live simultaneously through six time zones on CBC Radio One, Sirius XM channel 169, and streaming on cbc.ca and on the CBC Radio app.

1 p.m. PT, 2 p.m. MT, 3 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. AT, 5:30 p.m. NT.

Toll-free number during the broadcast: 1-888-416-8333

Email: checkup@cbc.ca

Twitter: @checkupcbc

Facebook: CBC Cross Country Checkup

What we're reading

CBC.ca

Globe and Mail

National Post

Maclean's

Toronto Star

Homeless Hub

The State of Homelessness in Canada 2016