Sunday November 26, 2017
Can a national housing strategy solve homelessness in our cities?
Sunday on Cross Country Checkup: housing the homeless.
Join Duncan McCue Sunday, live simultaneously through six time zones on CBC Radio One, Sirius XM channel 169, and streaming on cbc.ca and on the CBC Radio app.
1 p.m. PT, 2 p.m. MT, 3 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. AT, 5:30 p.m. NT.
Toll-free number during the broadcast: 1-888-416-8333
Email: checkup@cbc.ca
Twitter: @checkupcbc
Facebook: CBC Cross Country Checkup
What we're reading
CBC.ca
- Liberals detail $40B for 10-year national housing strategy
- Housing program failing Indigenous clients, report finds
- New housing strategy could cut into child poverty rates, groups say
- Trudeau says housing is a human right — what does that mean exactly?
- Don't expect government meddling in the housing market to fix it: Don Pittis
- Vancouver unveils new housing strategy for the next decade
- Dad living in cockroach-infested public housing dreams of better home when national funding comes in 2020
Globe and Mail
- Liberals' new national housing plan comes up short
- Federal government looks to provinces for billions to support housing plan
- Ottawa to offer direct subsidies to low-income tenants
- The national housing strategy must focus on the homeless
- Medicine Hat's Ted Clugston, 'the mayor who ended homelessness' (Dec. 11, 2014)
National Post
- Housing plan designed to improve housing affordability, Duclos says
- Five things to know about what's in the new national housing strategy
- Federal housing plan sparks fresh calls for Liberals to help homeless vets
- Medicine Hat has almost eliminated homelessness by giving homeless people the keys to their own apartments (May 13, 2015)
Maclean's
- The national housing strategy promises big spending, but is it money well spent?
- 30,000 people homeless on a given night, first-ever national tally suggests (Jun. 19, 2013)
Toronto Star
More From CBC Radio
-
'A small victory': LGBTQ Canadians 'purged' from military and public service await apology
-
Now or Never
Why you should take up skijoring (a winter sport you've probably never heard of)
-
Spark
Going beyond Pokemon Go: preparing for an augmented reality future
-
DAY 6
Inside the huge consumer backlash against Star Wars Battlefront II