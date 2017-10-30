While living in Lynn Lake, a small town in northwest Manitoba, where the closest major retailers are located 300 km away and transportation is scarce, Pat Campbell and others in her community have come to rely on the Sears catalogues to get their shopping done and secure essentials like boots, clothes and water tanks.

Campbell called into Checkup to share what the demise of a department store like Sears means for her isolated community.

Listen to her conversation below with host Duncan McCue.

Duncan McCue: What do you think about the closure of Sears and malls?

Pat Campbell: I'm really disappointed. We have lived in the North for 47 years. We've relied on the Sears catalogue for all of our shopping. And now they've cut the Sears order centre out. They've cut our catalogues. We can't order from the catalogues. We have no bus, we have no bank. Our only shopping store is the Northern Store. Our closest town is 300 km away, [which has] a Walmart and Giant Tiger.

If we get a chance to go to the city, it's usually for medical. We fly out or we take the bus out. We're seniors, we can't drive anymore. There's so much taken away from us. I get upset when I think about it.

DM: What kind of things were you getting from the Sears catalogue? Why was it so essential to you, Pat?

PC: Everything. Our furniture, our appliances—if I needed a hot water tank, I could order it. It would come into the catalogue shopping centre here. We had a place to pick it up and have somebody bring [it] to the house for us. My kids' clothes right from the time they were a year-and-half old when we came here. My children are in their 40s and 50s and we'd still like to order from the catalogue, but we can't.

DM: Love the Northern Store, but it doesn't have quite the selection that the Sears catalogue [did].

PC: It used to. We used to be able to get stuff there, but when I first moved to Lynn Lake, I used to have to sew my kids' pyjamas. Because if I didn't order them, there was nothing that we could get. We only got one or two catalogues a year at that time. We had the Eaton's catalogue as well, which was cut out. We did have a few clothing stores, but they closed down. So all we were left with is the Northern Store. And they're cut back because of the staff and the economy.

DM: What about online shopping? If the Sears catalogue isn't around anymore, what about just shifting to online?

PC: How many people have computers in their house? We're all seniors, remember. I'm the only one in my household that can turn on a computer. I talk to a lot of people who don't own a computer—can't afford the internet, can't afford the Wi-Fi.

DM: What about shipping costs to the North?

PC: It's very expensive. I ordered something from Walmart. There was a flyer online and I wanted to order something, and it said "free shipping for $50 and over." The item I ordered was $49.95 and they didn't include the GST, so I thought I'd order a few more items to make it over $50. That was fine, until they found out what my postal code was and they said, "Sorry, no free shipping to there. You have to pay for the shipping."

DM: And so how much did that end up costing?

PC: I didn't order it because it was going to be like $250 to send a $50 item. They insisted on sending with Purolator and we said we have no Purolator coming. Who's going to drive 300 km from Purolator to deliver an item—a $50 item? We don't have Purolator. They insist on getting our physical address, we give it to them, but it comes to the post office anyway.

DM: So what are you going to do then, Pat?

PC: We're going to have to rely on a ride to the city, to Thompson, which is our closest city—300 km away—and rely on somebody picking it up for us. We can't get out ourselves. We have a lot of seniors here who are stuck that way, we're forgotten about.

We have no shopping centre. We only have one grocery store. We have no bus. Unless we can find somebody to drive us out, we can't get out of town. We'd love to. Thompson just has the Walmart and Giant Tiger, but we'd still love to be able to get out there on a regular basis. We usually don't go out unless it's medical and we can't bring stuff back on the medical van. You're too sick, otherwise you wouldn't be going out. So you can't shop.

All comments have been edited and condensed for clarity. You can listen to the full conversation above. This online segment was prepared by Samraweet Yohannes on Oct. 30, 2017.