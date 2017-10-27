Are your changing shopping habits bringing an end to the department store and the mall?

A closed Sears store is seen in Dartmouth, N.S. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Sears Canada Inc. has decided to shut its doors and is seeking approval to liquidate its roughly 130 remaining store, leaving another 12,000 employees across the country without a job. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Shoppers in Sears line up to pick over the bones for bargains — it's just one more scene from the Great 2017 Retail Apocalypse. Stores are closing in malls all over North America and with them go those indoor community meeting spaces. Does Sears closing signal the end of the department store and maybe indoor malls too? Will you miss them?

Our question: "Are your changing shopping habits bringing an end to the department store and the mall?"

