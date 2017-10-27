Sunday October 29, 2017
Are your changing shopping habits bringing an end to the department store and the mall?
Sunday on Cross Country Checkup: the end of an era
Shoppers in Sears line up to pick over the bones for bargains — it's just one more scene from the Great 2017 Retail Apocalypse. Stores are closing in malls all over North America and with them go those indoor community meeting spaces. Does Sears closing signal the end of the department store and maybe indoor malls too? Will you miss them?
Our question: "Are your changing shopping habits bringing an end to the department store and the mall?"
Join host Duncan McCue, Sunday on Cross Country Checkup ...it's a bargain!
