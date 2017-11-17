Sunday November 19, 2017
Are teachers facing too much violence in schools?
Sunday on Cross Country Checkup: violence in schools
This week, an Ottawa teacher spoke out after being viciously attacked by a student in his school. He joins a growing number of teachers across the country who say they have experienced physical violence or harassment in the classroom. What do you think? Do you think teachers are facing too much violence in school? How do we curb the problem?
