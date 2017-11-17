Are teachers are facing too much violence in school?

Ottawa teacher Tony Lamonica holds up one of his x-rays that show his hip bone healing after an attack by a student. A new survey of teachers shows an alarming rate of physical attacks and harassment against teachers. (Ashley Burke/CBC News )

Sunday on Cross Country Checkup: violence in schools

Host of Cross Country Checkup, Duncan McCue.

This week, an Ottawa teacher spoke out after being viciously attacked by a student in his school. He joins a growing number of teachers across the country who say they have experienced physical violence or harassment in the classroom. What do you think? Do you think teachers are facing too much violence in school? How do we curb the problem?

