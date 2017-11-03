Sunday November 05, 2017
Are smartphones keeping your kids... and you awake at night?
Sunday on Cross Country Checkup: running on empty
A new study suggests teenagers are dangerously sleep-deprived because they can't put down their smartphones at night. Others say the problem goes further than teens. Are your kids getting enough sleep? Are you?
Our question this week: Is our fast-paced digital world keeping your kids... and you awake at night?
What we're reading
CBC.ca
- Teens getting less sleep with rise of smartphones, study says
- Experts unveil new sleep guidelines for children
- Canadian doctors offer tips to limit kids' screen time, after U.S. gets new set of guidelines
- Screen time for children might not be so bad after all, says pediatrician
- CBC 180: In Defence of Screen Time
- More than a quarter of Canadians get fewer than 7 hours of sleep
- Why do we sleep? What happens when we don't?
- 'World's largest sleep study' seeks online volunteers
- Parents medicating children to help them sleep, study finds
- Back-to-school sleep tips for kids
The Atlantic
- How Smartphones Hurt Sleep: Blue light makes the brain think it's time to wake up, just as you're getting ready for bed
- Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
Psychology Today
Slate
Sleep Journal Study
