Sunday February 04, 2018
Are high school students getting the education they need for a rapidly changing world?
On Sunday, February 4, we discuss schooling for the future.
The pace of change has become dizzying. How do high schools prepare students for work and life in a world of change? Are kids getting the education they need to succeed? How do parents, employers, and the community help?
Join host Duncan McCue live in Winnipeg, as Checkup returns to Glenlawn Collegiate where we setup almost 13 years ago on the same topic.
How was our school system doing 13 years ago? Not well enough, said some students
As Checkup prepares to return, we revisit comments from our first live show at Glenlawn Collegiate in Winnipeg, Manitoba, 13 years ago.
This time we'll see how the challenge of schooling has changed, and check in on some former students — now working adults.
Our question: Are high school students getting the education they need for a rapidly changing world?
