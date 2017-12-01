Are employers getting away with too many injuries and deaths on the job?

Approximately 350 people die on the job every year in Canada. (Canadian Press)

Sunday on Cross Country Checkup: dangerous work

Host of Cross Country Checkup, Duncan McCue.

Almost every day in Canada, someone goes to work and never comes home - because they are injured or killed on the job. This week, we ask: are employers doing enough to make workplaces safe? Are they getting away with too many injuries and deaths on the job?

