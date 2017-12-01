Sunday December 03, 2017
Are employers getting away with too many injuries and deaths on the job?
Sunday on Cross Country Checkup: dangerous work
Almost every day in Canada, someone goes to work and never comes home - because they are injured or killed on the job. This week, we ask: are employers doing enough to make workplaces safe? Are they getting away with too many injuries and deaths on the job?
Join Duncan McCue Sunday, live simultaneously through six time zones on CBC Radio One, Sirius XM channel 169, and streaming on cbc.ca and on the CBC Radio app.
1 p.m. PT, 2 p.m. MT, 3 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. AT, 5:30 p.m. NT.
Toll-free number during the broadcast: 1-888-416-8333
Email: checkup@cbc.ca
Twitter: @checkupcbc
Facebook: CBC Cross Country Checkup
What we're reading
CBC News
- Penalties when workers die on the job don't go far enough, say labour groups, families
- 'The ultimate human price': How workplace deaths haunt 7 Canadian families
- Alberta hits employers with heaviest fines in the country when someone dies on the job
- Death on the job: Fatal N.L. workplace accident convictions result in fines, but no jail time
- 'I feel so let down by Canada': Radiohead and drum tech's parents demand answers in his Toronto death
- Workplace safety by the numbers - 2014
- B.C. companies pay lowest median fines in Canada for workplace deaths, CBC analysis finds
- He's among hundreds of workers who die every year, but few bosses are jailed for it
- Westray was a watershed for worker safety. Then why do so many still die on the job?
- Mom whose son died at work wants mandatory job safety course in high school
- Low fines and no jail time when a worker is killed in Manitoba
- Supervisor jailed, company fined, in death of Edmonton worker
- Companies, individuals fined for worker death in Labrador welding explosion
- Video - The National: Radiohead stage collapse death to be subject of inquest
- 'Into the ground like a whack-a-mole': Survivor of Radiohead stage collapse angry at lack of answers
The Globe and Mail
- 'We're not seeing the truth': Inside the hidden dangers of the Canadian workplace
- Statistics Canada looks to close data gap on workplace deaths, injuries
- Investigation: It can now be called the deadliest industry in Canada
Association of Workers' Compensation Boards of Canada
