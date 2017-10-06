The moose hide is the essence of who we, the Dene, are today. Without it, we would shrivel up to the harsh cold realities of the North. Without it we would have starved. Without it, we would not be here today to pass on what we've learned to the next generation. My name is Lawrence Nayally, and for me, that is how powerful the moose hide is. Today there is a group of people at the forefront of a resurgence of hide tanning. They tell a story of our awakening. This is a story from the North that you need to hear. So sit back, relax and listen to the scrapping of ancient tools as I take you on a journey, a journey wrapped in moose hide.
Ehphé T'ah Lae-chí: Wrapped in Moose hide
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.