The moose hide is the essence of who we, the Dene, are today. Without it, we would shrivel up to the harsh cold realities of the North. Without it we would have starved. Without it, we would not be here today to pass on what we've learned to the next generation. My name is Lawrence Nayally, and for me, that is how powerful the moose hide is. Today there is a group of people at the forefront of a resurgence of hide tanning. They tell a story of our awakening. This is a story from the North that you need to hear. So sit back, relax and listen to the scrapping of ancient tools as I take you on a journey, a journey wrapped in moose hide.