Sunday December 25, 2016
The Power of the Pope: Steven D'Souza and the papal conclave, 2013
They sang, and they prayed and they waited for white smoke. The 2013 papal conclave saw thousands of Catholics and thousands of journalists from around the world travel to Vatican City to witness history and the election of a new pope.
And when the white smoke billowed, the bells tolled out and the rain fell down, the CBC's Steven D'Souza was there.
Since that night Pope Francis has rekindled hope and for many remade the image of the church . For Steven, it marked the beginning of his career as a foreign correspondent.
This is Steven's Back Story.
